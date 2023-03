Greenway is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Greenway didn't take part in Monday's practice after logging 14:30 of ice time in Sunday's 7-0 loss to Boston. He has one goal, nine shots on net, five blocks and 13 hits in eight games with Buffalo since being acquired from Minnesota on March 3. It's unclear at this time if Greenway will be available to play Tuesday versus Nashville.