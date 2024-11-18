Greenway (undisclosed) is now considered week-to-week and won't travel with the Sabres' for their three-game road trip, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports Monday.

Greenway has already missed one game, so he should be a strong candidate for injured reserve given his recovery timeline. Offensively, the 27-year-old winger was slumping prior to getting hurt with just two points in his last 10 appearances. How the forward lines shake out against the Kings on Wednesday will likely depend on the availability of Tage Thompson (lower body).