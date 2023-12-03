Greenway (upper body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes.

Greenway was injured in the first period after logging 4:18 of ice time. The Sabres' game Saturday is the first half of a back-to-back -- it may be difficult for Greenway to get cleared for Sunday's contest versus the Predators. If he doesn't play Sunday, Isak Rosen is the extra forward on Buffalo's roster.