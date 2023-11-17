Greenway (undisclosed) is slated to play against the Jets on Friday.

Greenway was dealing with some soreness coming out of Tuesday's matchup with the Bruins but appears to be no worse for the wear. The New York native has managed just one goal in his last 14 contests in which he also recorded four assists, 18 shots and 20 hits. The winger figures to slot into a third-line role heading into Friday's matchup.