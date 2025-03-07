Greenway exited Thursday's game versus the Lightning due to an illness, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Greenway finished with 12:16 of ice time, but he was unable to complete the contest. With it just being an illness, there's no need for long-term concern at this time. This was his first game since he signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Sabres on Wednesday, though his injury history makes that contract extension look like a slight overpay. He's day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game versus the Panthers.