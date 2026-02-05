Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Game-time call
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greenway (abdomen) will be a game-time decision versus Pittsburgh on Thursday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Greenway has missed the last six games. He has one goal, four assists, 48 hits and 15 blocked shots across 33 games this season. Isak Rosen could be the odd-man out of the lineup, if Greenway is given the green light to play.
More News
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Ruled out for Monday•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Won't play Saturday•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Game-time decision•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Set to miss another game•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Misses game due to injury concern•