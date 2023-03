Greenway (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Friday's clash with the Rangers.

Greenway has been practicing in a third-line role, which would seem to indicate he will be in action Friday. Prior to getting hurt, the 26-year-old winger managed just two points in his previous 31 contests. At this point, with just eight points on the year, Greenway looks poised to record the lowest point total of his five-year NHL career.