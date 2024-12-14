Greenway (soreness) will be a game-time decision in Washington on Saturday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Greenway missed practice Friday. The winger has been seeing third-line time with Ryan McLeod and Jason Zucker. Greenway has three goals and six points in 18 games this season. Jack Quinn could enter the lineup, should Greenway be unable to play.
