Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Game-time decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greenway (abdomen) will be a game-time decision against Montreal on Saturday, according to Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.
Greenway hasn't played since Jan. 22 because the team has been managing his playing time after multiple hernia surgeries last year. However, he participated in Saturday's morning skate and could return to the lineup. Greenway has provided one goal, four assists, 29 shots on net and 48 hits across 33 appearances this season.
