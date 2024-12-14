Greenway (undisclosed) will play Saturday versus the Capitals, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.
Greenway won't miss any game action after missing Friday's practice because of soreness. He has accounted for three goals, six points and 23 shots on net in 18 outings this season.
