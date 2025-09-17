Greenway (lower body) underwent another core surgery in mid-July and will likely miss most of training camp, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports Wednesday.

Greenway missed the end of the 2024-25 season due to his injury, and he suffered a setback over the summer. While he'll likely be unavailable for most of camp, the team expects him to be ready to return to game action sometime around Opening Night. The 28-year-old was limited to 34 appearances for the Sabres last year, logging three goals, five assists, 100 hits and 45 PIM while averaging 15:04 of ice time.