Greenway missed Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs due to an injury concern related to the sports hernia surgery he had over the summer, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports.

Greenway is expected to see the team's medical staff in the coming days. Given the nature of the injury, it's possible Greenway ends up being shut down through the Olympic break. He's already had his minutes managed in a part-time role this season to attempt to mitigate injury risk.