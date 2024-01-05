Greenway missed practice Friday with an illness, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Greenway managed to play Thursday and extended his pointless streak to four games. He has three goals, seven assists, 41 hits and 25 blocked shots in 27 games this season. Consider him day-to-day and check in prior to Saturday's start in Pittsburgh to see if he is able to play.
More News
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Game-time decision Thursday•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Traveling with Sabres•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Moves to IR•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Unavailable for seven-to-10 days•