Greenway will miss the game against the Hurricanes on Sunday, the first game he hasn't played in since a lengthy 10-game absence to begin the year. He will sit out the contest for "load maintenance," according to Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550. The 28-year-old Greenway has one goal and two assists while averaging 14:37 of ice time per night in 11 games so far this season.