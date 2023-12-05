Greenway (upper body) was put on injured reserve Tuesday.
Greenway, who was hurt in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Carolina, is slated to be unavailable for seven-to-10 days. He has collected two goals, seven points, 26 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and 29 hits over 21 games this season.
More News
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Unavailable for seven-to-10 days•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Out Sunday•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Exits with upper-body injury•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Available Thursday•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Set to miss next two games•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Expected back Friday•