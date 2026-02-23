Greenway (abdomen) is trying a new treatment for his hernia injury, and it's unclear when he will return to the lineup, according to Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald on Wednesday.

Greenway has been in and out of the lineup this campaign after he underwent two surgeries to attempt to solve the problem last season. In 2025-26, he has accounted for one goal, four assists, 29 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and 48 hits across 33 appearances.