Greenway (soreness) was not at practice Friday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
Greenway was given the day off and could return to the Sabres lineup Saturday in Washington. The 27-year-old is seeing third line duty, alongside Ryan McLeod and Jason Zucker. Greenway has three goals, three assists and 48 hits across 18 appearances this season.
