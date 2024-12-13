Share Video

Greenway (soreness) was not at practice Friday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Greenway was given the day off and could return to the Sabres lineup Saturday in Washington. The 27-year-old is seeing third line duty, alongside Ryan McLeod and Jason Zucker. Greenway has three goals, three assists and 48 hits across 18 appearances this season.

