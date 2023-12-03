Greenway (upper body) will not be available Sunday against Nashville, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Greenway was injured Saturday against Carolina and will now be held out of at least one game as a result. The 26-year-old has been held to just one assist in his last nine games. Rookie Isak Rosen will draw back into the lineup Sunday.
