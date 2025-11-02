Greenway posted an assist, four hits and seven PIM in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Capitals.

The helper was Greenway's first point in two games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old was listed on the top line Saturday and may get some looks higher up in the lineup than usual, though he still had just 13:28 of ice time. He's capable of a 30-point season if he can stay relatively healthy, but the veteran winger has already missed 10 games this year and has lost at least 15 contests in each of the previous four campaigns, so don't bank on his availability.