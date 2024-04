Greenway (upper body) could potentially return to the lineup Friday, per Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report.

Greenway has played in 62 games this season, recording nine goals and 15 assists to go along with 131 hits. The 27-year-old will look to finish the season off strong and get to 10 goals for the third time in his career. He will likely be in a bottom-six role when he returns.