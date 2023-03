Greenway was in attendance for Monday's game-day skate, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports, clearing the way for him to play against Edmonton.

Greenway looks poised to make his Sabres' debut versus the Oilers after having been acquired by the club ahead of Friday's trade deadline. Before his move, the winger was stuck in a 25-game goal drought during which he recorded just two assists. Perhaps the change in scenery will help Greenway break out of his drought against Edmonton.