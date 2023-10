Greenway notched an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Devils.

Greenway helped out on a Tage Thompson goal in the first period. It's been a positive start to the season for Greenway, who has rarely been more than a middle-six winger in his career. He's seen some top-line time at even strength this season while posting one goal, three helpers, 10 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-1 rating through eight contests.