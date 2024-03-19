Greenway logged an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Greenway's goal drought is now at 13 games, but he has three helpers over his last four contests. The 27-year-old winger has bounced around the lineup at times, but he's been firmly in a top-six role for most of the campaign. He's produced 24 points, 86 shots on net, 115 hits, 53 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 56 appearances.