Greenway logged an assist, two shots on goal, six hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Rangers.

Greenway's season has been marred by injuries, but the Sabres like what he can bring in a third-line role. He adds a little depth scoring and a strong physical game. The 28-year-old is at eight points, 60 hits, 26 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 21 appearances this season, but as usual, the struggle is staying healthy. Greenway has been limited to 67 games or fewer in each of the last four seasons and can only play in a maximum of 48 this year due to time he's already missed, which would be his lowest total since becoming a full-time NHL option.