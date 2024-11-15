Greenway has been playing through a nagging undisclosed injury that could sideline him against Philadelphia on Saturday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

After the clash with the Flyers, the Sabres will be off until a matchup with the Kings on Wednesday, so it seems like it would be a good time to shut Greenway down without having him miss too much time. The 27-year-old winger has managed just one goal in his last 10 outings while registering a mere nine shots. Unless he starts shooting the puck more, Greenway may struggle to break out of his slump.