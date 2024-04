Greenway (upper body) will return to the lineup Sunday against the Red Wings, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Greenway had missed the Sabres last two games, but he'll return to the lineup Sunday when Buffalo visits the Red Wings. The 27-year-old Greenway had gone six games without a point prior to the injury. Overall, he has nine goals and 24 points in 62 games this season.