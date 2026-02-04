Greenway (abdomen) won't play Tuesday versus the Lightning, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports.

Greenway will miss his sixth straight game. The 29-year-old forward is recovering from a core issue that has flared up again after his sports hernia surgeries last year. At this point, it wouldn't be surprising if Greenway was held out Thursday versus the Penguins as well to let him rest through the Olympic break.