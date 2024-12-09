Greenway (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

Greenway should return to the lineup versus Detroit on Monday after missing the last 10 games due to a mid-body injury. He has registered three goals, six points, 20 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and 40 hits through 16 appearances this campaign. After alternating line drills with Greenway during Sunday's practice, John-Jason Peterka might be the odd man out of the lineup.