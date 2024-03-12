Greenway (undisclosed) will be back in the lineup Tuesday against Detroit after missing one game, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.
Greenway has played 52 contests for the Sabres this year, registering nine goals and 12 assists. The 27-year-old will look to get to double digits in goals this campaign for just the third time in his career. He has 17 games left to do so.
More News
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Two helpers in Tuesday's win•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Three points in Tuesday's rout•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Two-point effort in loss•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Back at practice•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Dealing with illness•