Greenway (undisclosed) will be back in the lineup Tuesday against Detroit after missing one game, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Greenway has played in 52 games for the Sabres this year, registering nine goals and 12 assists. The 27-year-old will look to get to double digits in goals this year for just the third time in his career. He will have 17 games left to do so.