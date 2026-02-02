Greenway (abdomen) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Panthers, Jourdon LaBarber of the Blues' official site reports.

Greenway will be unavailable for a fifth consecutive matchup as he continues to be evaluated in his recovery from multiple sports hernia surgeries last year. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return before the Olympic break, but his final two chances to do so will be Tuesday against the Lightning and Thursday against the Penguins.