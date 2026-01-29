default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Greenway (lower body) is slated to miss Thursday's game against the Kings, NHL.com reports.

Greenway has been on a load management plan recently after his sports hernia surgery that he underwent during the offseason, and he'll be unavailable for a third consecutive game. It's not yet clear when he'll return to action, but his next opportunity to do so will be Saturday against Montreal.

More News