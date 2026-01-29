Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Set to miss another game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greenway (lower body) is slated to miss Thursday's game against the Kings, NHL.com reports.
Greenway has been on a load management plan recently after his sports hernia surgery that he underwent during the offseason, and he'll be unavailable for a third consecutive game. It's not yet clear when he'll return to action, but his next opportunity to do so will be Saturday against Montreal.
More News
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Misses game due to injury concern•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Contributes helper in win•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Misses Sunday warmups•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Nets goal Thursday•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Picks up first helper•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Ready to return•