Greenway (personal) won't be available for Buffalo's next two games, starting with Saturday's contest against New Jersey, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Greenway could be back with the Sabres in a few days. He has contributed two goals, four assists, 24 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and 28 hits in 19 outings this campaign. Zemgus Girgensons (lower body) was moved to injured reserve Saturday, so Buffalo brought up forwards Jiri Kulich and Isak Rosen from AHL Rochester.