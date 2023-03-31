Greenway (upper body) is slated to play against the Rangers on Friday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Greenway missed the Sabres' previous four games due to the injury. He has three goals and eight points in 53 contests this season. Greenway is likely to serve in a bottom-six capacity in his return.
