Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Shifts to injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greenway (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
Greenway had already been ruled out for Thursday's Opening Night matchup with the Sabres, so this move was certainly expected. Without the 28-year-old winger in the lineup, Mason Geertsen appears to have earned a spot on the 23-man roster, while Josh Doan could see some extra ice time early in the season.
