Greenway was traded to Buffalo from Minnesota on Friday in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 fifth-round selection, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Greenway has two goals, seven points, 26 PIM and 79 hits in 45 games while averaging 13:18 of ice time this season. The 26-year-old is playing through the first season of a three-year, $9 million contract. He'll likely serve primarily on Buffalo's third line.