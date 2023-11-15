Greenway is sore after blocking a shot during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Boston, but he's still expected to practice Thursday in the hope that the 26-year-old will be available Friday versus Winnipeg, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.
Greenway has two goals and six points in 16 contests this season. With Tage Thompson (upper body) also injured Tuesday, if Greenway isn't available Friday, then Buffalo might need to call up reinforcements from AHL Rochester.
