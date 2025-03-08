Greenway (illness) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's road contest against the Panthers, per Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.

Greenway was unable to finish Thursday's game against the Lightning due to the ailment. The Sabres could be short up front Saturday -- Jack Quinn is also questionable with an illness, Jiri Kulich (illness) has already been ruled out, and Jason Zucker's (lower body) status is uncertain. If the club is forced to roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen, Jacob Bernard-Docker, who was acquired in a trade from the Senators on Friday, would draw into the lineup. Greenway has supplied three goals and eight points over 27 outings this season.