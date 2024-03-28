Greenway (undisclosed) "aggravated something" during practice Thursday, leaving him questionable against New Jersey on Friday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Greenway's status against the Devils could end up being a game-time decision. If Greenway's unable to go, Eric Robinson will likely slot into a bottom-six role for Friday's contest.
More News
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Produces assist in win•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Two helpers in Tuesday's win•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Returning to lineup•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Three points in Tuesday's rout•
-
Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Two-point effort in loss•