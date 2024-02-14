Greenway scored two goals and added an assist in Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Kings.

It's the first three-point performance of the season for Greenway, but the 27-year-old has found a bit of a spark of late. Over the last nine games, he's produced five goals and seven points, a surge that comes on the heels of an eight-game point drought. Greenway has a spot on Buffalo's second power-play unit and is skating with talented linemates at even strength in Alex Tuch and Casey Mittelstadt, so his current form may not be a flash in the pan.