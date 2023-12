Greenway (upper body) traveled with the Sabres to Colorado ahead of Wednesday's game but didn't participate in the morning skate, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

While Greenway isn't expected to play Wednesday, traveling with the team keeps the door open to him potentially returning Friday in Vegas or Saturday in Arizona. The 26-year-old has two goals, seven points, 21 PIM, 29 hits and 20 blocks in 21 contests this season. He was last in the lineup Dec. 2.