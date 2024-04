Greenway picked up two assists in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Both helpers came in the third period as Buffalo broke open the game. Greenway snaped an eight-game point drought with the performance, and on the season the 27-year-old winger has a modest nine goals and 26 points through 65 contests. Despite seeing a career-high 17:14 in ice time during his first full campaign with the Sabres, Greenway's production is essentially unchanged from his Minnesota days.