Greenway picked up two assists in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Red Wings.

Both helpers came in the first period as he had a hand in tallies by Bowen Byram and Zach Benson. Greenway sat out the Sabres' last game Saturday for undisclosed reasons, but he saw top-six minutes at even strength Tuesday , although he was dropped from the second power-play unit. The 27-year-old winger has been fairly productive since the All-Star break, and over his last 14 games he's delivered three goals and nine points.