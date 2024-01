Greenway scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

Greenway tried to power a comeback for the Sabres, but the rally fell short. This was the winger's second multi-point effort of the campaign. Greenway is up to five goals, eight assists, 49 shots on net, 52 hits, 36 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 35 contests overall. If he continues to get power-play chances, he may be worth a look in deep fantasy formats.