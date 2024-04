Greenway (upper body) has been ruled out versus Philadelphia on Friday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Greenway will miss his second straight game due to his upper-body issue. In addition to his 19-game goal drought, the winger is also mired in a six-game pointless streak. With Greenway on the shelf, Lukas Rousek will step into a third-line role while Owen Power could see additional power-play opportunities.