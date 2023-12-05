Greenway (upper body) is expected to miss seven-to-10 days, according to Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald.

Greenway was injured in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Carolina. He has supplied two goals, seven points, 26 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and 29 hits through 21 contests this campaign. Isak Rosen has been playing during Greenway's absence.