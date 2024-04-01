Greenway is being evaluated for an upper-body injury Monday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
At this point the severity of Greenway's injury remains unknown, but another update on his status should surface prior to Tuesday's game versus the Capitals. The 27-year-old winger has collected 24 points, 53 PIM and 131 hits through 62 contests this season.
