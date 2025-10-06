Greenway (lower body) has started solo skating but won't be ready to face the Rangers on Thursday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Greenway should probably be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Bruins, considering he has yet to rejoin a full practice. With Greenway unavailable, Josh Doan could see some additional minutes in a bottom-six role. Once given the all-clear, Greenway should take on a middle-six role that could include time with the No. 2 power-play unit.