Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greenway (abdomen) isn't expected to play against Montreal on Saturday.
Greenway will miss his fourth straight game. He has a goal and five points in 33 outings in 2025-26. His next opportunity to return will come Monday in Florida.
