Greenway (upper body) will remain unavailable against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Greenway joined the Sabres for their recent three-game road trip but was unable to get into the lineup. With his absence Tuesday, the 26-year-old winger is running out of time to play before the holiday break. The return of Jack Quinn (Achilles) will certainly limit Greenway's chances of taking a top-six role once cleared to play.